Complimentary MTSL Issue

May 4, 2017
IN THIS ISSUE: Wait Until That Deal Comes Round
Since Last Issue: BTK: 4.4%; NBI: 2.8%; Model Portfolio: -0.7%; Trader’s Portfolio: 2.5%
Biotech Sector Analysis
SENTIMENT — Wait Until That Deal Comes Round
— Biotech stocks have moved steadily upwards since earnings season began. After adjusting for negative currency, Top Tier biotech earnings were not that bad. Expectations were lowered after JNJ’s pharmaceutical miss, but the AMGN, BIIB and CELG earnings reports were stable enough to keep their stocks flat. ALXN posted a strong quarter, but GILD – which was the last of the big boys to report – missed again. However, strong earnings were not the main driver of biotech stocks and the indices higher. The impressive rollouts of VRTX’s Orkambi, BIIB/IONS’ Spinraza and REGN/SNY’s Dupixent, in particular, has given the sector solid evidence that new blockbusters are out there, and forecasts are moving higher in the early days of their respective launches. Since most sellside analysts value biotech companies by discounting peak drug sales, a “short the launch” approach to new drug approvals has been commonplace among traders/aggressive investors. Hence, the early “Dupi” momentum has improved sector sentiment, reversing the bearish launch strategy. After earnings, ASCO abstracts will be out on 5/17 and that often leads to a seasonal rally before summer begins.
As we went to press, on Thursday the House of Representatives narrowly passed a new version of the health care bill that is meant to repeal and replace Obamacare. It goes to show, you don’t ever know, but House Speaker Paul Ryan convinced Republican members to deliver on their campaign promise even before Congress received an estimate of the bill’s effects from the CBO. While the bill barely squeezed through the House, the American Health Care Act will face a much harder vote in the Senate. As we’ve mentioned several times before, despite a defeat the first time around, health care as a political and investment hotbed will not go away, and stops and starts like the recent “win” will keep the sector’s volatility very high and traders trading. Nonetheless, to us the favorable vote is a sign of political (if not moral) progress.
Stocks with positive catalysts are being well rewarded and the IBB levels are overall healthy. Both the short- and long-term charts are above their moving averages and the sector since the end of April has included its list of winners and losers. With the recent Big Pharma comments on M&A, the group may be stuck in a trading range until a real deal comes around (IBB 285-300). With traders moving to super hot tech stocks, bios have in general been out of the spot light. Look at the weekly IBB trend line – the 200-week MA has risen steadily in 2017 – with Regeneron driving that train.
The ongoing dearth of any major M&A transactions, we believe, has led event players/arbitragers out of the biotech sector for the time being. On Pfizer’s first quarter call (5/2), the Company described why M&A is on hold. The comments led to a recent sell-off in the group, in takeover-related stocks in particular and has taken some of the deal speculation out of the group for now. But if biotech investors know anything, things can change quickly. There are a number of political arenas that are still up in the air that Trump may be able to change, although there is not a lot of hope out there that such giant, complex areas can be fixed anytime soon or at all. Health care reform, tax reform, European elections are some key ones mentioned in the PFE call. But at the core of biotech investing is the belief that new drugs will work better and be safer than old drugs, new diseases will be treated and possibly cured. The biggest question that continues to hang over the biopharmaceutical sector is “who’s gonna pay?” If the above launches are any indication, select companies will continue to be successful and so should their respective stocks. One thing we know for sure is that Big Pharma/Big Biotech balance sheets are growing daily – and eventually a chunk of the cash will buy the innovators for their potential blockbusters. In the meantime, as Dead & Company begin their Spring tour (Hollywood Bowl for us :)), we need to “…wait until that deal comes round…” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKtrz_fvmoc).
DUPI DUPI DOO
There is nothing like an upcoming blockbuster’s better-than-expected launch to take the biotech indices higher. That drug is Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) that was recently approved to treat atopic dermatitis. On its Q1:17 call, SNY reported more than 1,200 US providers have already written a prescription for Dupixent (Dupi) and more than 2,500 prescriptions have been written to date. Dupi was approved in the US on March 28. Consensus US Dupi sales forecasts are ~$140 million for 2017, which assumes a $30,000/year net price and nine months of treatment implies 6,200 patients on average. At the current rate, therefore, it appears that the Dupi launch is off to a very strong start – and REGN’s shares have once again taken the leadership role in the IBB.
FDA Still Doing A Good Job
The FDA is giving many companies positive guidance for late-stage trials, often resulting in smaller, less expensive development programs that could lead to faster approvals including MDCO’s Inclisiran (see below), ESPR’s bempedoic acid and AUPH’s voclosporin. Recent approvals mentioned above and also BMRN’s Brineura, Roche’s Ocrevus and Merck’s Keytruda label expansion further support the drug industry’s breakthroughs. Though it came with a Black Box warning, RDUS’ TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection was okayed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. In postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, TYMLOS reduced the risk of vertebral and non-vertebral fractures.
Update on PCSK-9 Market
Since the statistically significant but also controversial FOURIER CVOT data of Repatha presented by AMGN at the ACC in March and the last Issue, there have been several catalysts in the PCSK-9 market that have favorable direct and indirect implications for MTSL Recommendations; MDCO, ESPR and MDGL. After ESPR surprised everyone with super encouraging guidance from the FDA for bempedoic acid (see three Issues ago), The Medicines Company reported a similar best case scenario from its End-of-Phase III meeting (see MDCO below). Both MDCO’s Inclisiran and ESPR’s BA will be able to gain approval based upon LDL reductions alone – which has already been proven for both drug candidates in plenty of studies to date. MDCO has more knowledge post-FOURIER to perform the ideal outcomes trials and with the FDA’s blessing will do so quicker and cheaper than previously believed.
Next, AMGN reported Repatha sales of $49 million in Q1, which was up sharply from last year’s low base but below consensus as higher rebates kicked into gear in the quarter. This week, Amgen announced a “no heart attack or your money back” type of contract with Pilgrim-Harvard (2.7 million lives covered) that gives patients their money back if they have a heart attack or stroke while taking the drug. That reimbursement guarantee and upcoming revised ACC/AHA guidelines that are likely to recommend use of PCSK9s should expand the market for these drugs. However, even with their endorsement, payers may still balk at the lack of impact on morbidity/mortality in FOURIER. Inclisiran should be able to show this, in our view, with relative ease. Also on Repatha, there is a hearing set for June regarding the appeal process ongoing with the permanent injunction against Regeneron and Sanofi’s Praluent. On their quarterly call, REGN/SNY showed soft Praluent sales, a reflection of AMGN winning the PCSK-9 patent suit early this year. REGN/SNY also noted that the final look at the ODYSSEY outcomes trial for Praluent is now expected in Q1:18 (from YE:17), due to the nature of the events-based trial.
In our view, events continue to move forward toward the blockbuster market we believe that PCSK-9s can be. While much of the clinical risk, we believe is behind us, further clinical trials continue for ESPR and MDGL (another NASH player with an LDL compound). MDCO will start their studies shortly and the regulatory, legal and competitive environment has only gotten better for the best-in-class compounds that make up our BioInvest CV universe. In our view, the result of the patent trial could lead to another potential suitor for either of these companies, MDCO and ESPR in particular. Once the sector’s M&A pause is lifted, we believe it is only time before the takeover activity begins to involve the MTSL Recommendations in the LDL space.
DEALS/FINANCING – No M&A But Deals Galore
The number of collaborations and financings continues at a torrid pace. In no particular order, Roche and NVS Ventures were part of a $41 million investment in gene therapy upstart Vivet Therapeutics. NVS added another NASH compound to its R&D list, this one a caps enzyme inhibitor from Conatus (CNAT). AZN put $45 million into PIRS, with up to $2 billion in bio bucks. Boehringer put $22 million into checkpoint inhibitor startup ImCheck. Novartis remained busy licensing CAR-T patents from bluebird and Celyad. Shire licensed a dry eye drug from Parion for $20 million upfront. The deals (and secondary offerings) go on and on, suggesting both demand and an underlying strength for the biotech sector.
Clinical Trials Watch
Company Updates
ALKS – Q1 Call & Clinical Progress
ALKS reported Q1:17 revenue of $192 million, just slightly below consensus of $198 million. Non-GAAP EPS was ($0.18) compared consensus of $0.00/($0.07). The topline line miss was not very big – about $2-3 million each from lower than expected Vivitrol and Aristada sales. These drugs are still undergoing either a new launch (A) or a renewed launch/new contracts (V) so quarterly fluctuations are non-unexpected and the trends of both are favorable. Vivitrol sales were $58.5 million, just below consensus of $62.5 million. Sales of recently launched Aristada (now in its sixth quarter on the market) were $18 million vs. consensus $20.4 million. Guidance was $18-21 million, and sales are up from the $17.3 million in Q4:16. ALKS reiterated its previously provided guidance of total 2017 revenues of $870-920 million.
Pipeline Catalyst for this Summer
While several ALKS compounds progress through the clinic, two wholly-owned candidates will have important events over the next 3-6 months. Management expects a pre-NDA meeting for ALKS-5461 for depression, which may lead to the request of another study, sometime in June/July. After 3 Phase III trials with two negative outcomes and one positive, in our view, expectations are mixed at best. The Company also completed patient enrollment in ENLIGHTEN-1, the first of two Phase III studies in the clinical development program for ALKS 3831, an investigational, novel, once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of schizophrenia. The Phase III study is designed to evaluate the antipsychotic efficacy of ALKS 3831 compared to placebo over four weeks in patients experiencing an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia. The study also includes a comparator arm of olanzapine, an established atypical antipsychotic agent with a notable adverse event of significant weight gain. ALKS 3831 is designed to provide the strong antipsychotic efficacy of olanzapine with favorable weight and metabolic properties. Topline results from the study are expected in mid-2017.
BMRN – FDA Approves & EMA Gives Positive Opinion for Brineura
The FDA recently approved BMRN’s Brineura for the treatment of CLN2 disease in patients age three and older on its PDUFA date of April 27. This is in contrast to last week’s CHMP opinion that recommended approval in all CLN2 patients regardless of age, though is not surprising considering the trial used for registration was conducted in patients ages 3-8. The company intends to conduct a trial in patients under two years of age to expand the US label and satisfy the CHMP request for a similar study in this population. The label also included data out to 96-weeks, further confirming the drug’s robust activity, with 95% of patients on Brineura not experiencing a decline in motor function compared to 50% for natural history.
Commercial Plan and Target Market
While the promotion will begin immediately, Brineura will not be commercially available for six weeks (early-June). BMRN will marginally increase the size of sales force to target pediatric neurologists. The initial commercial efforts will be focused on promoting awareness, and increasing testing and early diagnosis of patients. Per management, the majority of market (80-85%) is outside the U.S. Approximately one-third of the total market is in Ex-U.S./EU countries. Seven sites (including a couple in the U.S.) participated in the clinical trial program (including expanded access program).
The company estimates that 8-12 sites one year after the launch will be sufficient to serve the U.S. market and expects to have 40-50 sites worldwide also one year after launch. Approximately 50 patients are currently enrolled in the Expanded Access Program, a minority of whom are in the U.S. These patients are expected to be transferred to commercial therapy over time.
Two weeks ago, the CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of Brineura in Europe. Unlike FDA, the CHMP recommended a broad approval for all ages, including patients aged 0-2 years old. The EMA is expected to make a formal decision in Q2:17. The company expects to launch Brineura in the EU within two weeks of approval (and potentially in conjunction with the U.S. launch). Given the country-by-country reimbursement process, the launch trajectory in EU is likely to be gradual. Management will initially focus on larger markets, such as Germany. BMRN continues to execute like an experienced rare disease company that clearly understands how to navigate the regulatory environment worldwide to capture as many patients as possible. BMRN has priced the drug at $700,00 and while a high price the value proposition of saving children’s lives from a rare disease should work out in BMRN’s, the Orphan Drug industry leader, favor.
CELG – Solid Quarter Overall With Key Compounds Advancing
CELG reported Q1:17 solid results with sales up 18% Q/Q and ESP up 27%, respectively. The Company reiterated full year 2017 guidance for total revenue ($13.0 billion-$13.4 billion) and key products, including Revlimid ($8.0B-$8.3B), Pomalyst ($1.6B), Otezla ($1.5B-$1.7B) and Abraxane ($1.0B). CELG increased guidance for 2017 adjusted EPS ($7.15-$7.30 from $7.10-$7.25) and operating margin improvement (46.0% from 45.5%). CELG reiterated 2017 Otezla guidance despite Q1 sales coming in at $242 million and below consensus $341 million. There was contraction in the overall market exiting the quarter but there was a rebound recently and the drug continues to capture share. Revlimid was in line. The stable and steady growth of Revlimid was a major plus in the Company’s quarter earnings report
With overall sales at the high end of industry growth despite its concentration on Revlimid, CELG’s pipeline progress remains impressive. Increased indications and label expansions in ongoing trials for Revlimid, Abraxane, Pomalyst and luspatercept are expected in the near-term (2017/18). Ozanimod (MS) and GED-301 (UC) are advancing accordingly, and if CELG can differentiate each versus existing and new entries (e.g, Ocrevus), we believe multiple expansion is possible. Data from the 2nd Ozanimod Phase III MS trial are expected this quarter, plus Phase III UC data next year. FDA approval of AG-221 (partnered with AGIO) for IDH2+ R/R AML is also due on or before the Aug 30 PDUFA date. The “Omod” Phase III Crohn’s data was a positive but the Demcizumab Phase III trial for pancreatic cancer was negative. CELG will be a big player at ASCO and the focus will be on updated data for bb2121 (CAR-T for BCMA) treating MM, which is partnered with BLUE. Taken together, we believe CELG is exhibiting its ability to grow past the Revlimid patent cliff and that multiple expansion has real potential.
ESPR – Reports Q4 Financials
ESPR recently reported their Q1 financials and provided a corporate development update. In June, the company expects to announce the clinical development and regulatory pathway for the doublet pill, the fixed dose combination of bempedoic acid 180 mg and ezetimibe 10 mg (BA+EZ). Given ESPR’s recent positive meetings with the FDA regarding the Phase III development program for BA we except a positive outcome from this meeting also.
ESPR Events for the Second Half of 2017:
- Initiate and announce the design of a Phase 2 study of bempedoic acid added-on to a PCSK9i;
- Announce top-line results of the Phase 2 triplet oral therapy study (1002-038);
- Complete patient enrollment of the three ongoing global pivotal Phase 3 LDL-C lowering efficacy studies (Studies 2, 3 and 4);
- Brian A. Ference to publish results from the Mendelian randomization studies that genetically validate ACL inhibition in a top-tier medical journal.
The company remains on track to submit the NDA and MAA global regulatory filings for BA by the first half of 2019. Importantly, we will receive data sooner than the NDA filing as ESPR will begin reporting top-line results from their global pivotal Phase III trials starting in the second quarter of 2018. Other potential news from ESPR in 2017 would be geographic partnerships for either Europe or Japan.
FPRX Prepares For ASCO and to File Three INDs
FPRX will present updated gastric cancer clinical trial data from the FPA144 program at the ASCO 2017 Annual Meeting. Abstract Number and Title: #4067, “Updated antitumor activity and safety of FPA144, an ADCC-enhanced, FGFR2b isoform-specific monoclonal antibody, in patients with FGFR2b+ gastric cancer”
Poster Session: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer
Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 8 – 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hall A, Poster Board Number: 59
FPRX plans to seek FDA regulatory guidance on a registrational path for FPA144 in combination with chemotherapy as a front-line gastric cancer therapy. Preclinical data suggest that the combination of FPA144 with standard-of-care chemotherapy is additive. The company plans to initiate a combination trial of FPA144 with chemotherapy to advance into front-line therapy. The company also plans to launch a Phase I safety trial for FPA144 in patients with gastric cancer in Japan, where the observed incidence of gastric cancer is higher in Asian populations than in other populations. FPRX recently received clinical trial notification (CTN) approval from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan and plans to initiate a Phase 1 monotherapy clinical trial in Japan in the third quarter of 2017.
FPRX will also present initial clinical data from the cabiralizumab PVNS trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2017 Annual Meeting. Abstract Number and Title: #11078, “A phase I/II dose escalation and expansion study of cabiralizumab (cabira; FPA008), an anti-CSF1R antibody, in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT, diffuse pigmented villonodular synovitis D-PVNS)”
Poster Session: Sarcoma
Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 4, 2017, 8 – 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hall A, Poster Board Number: 401
In April, FPRX completed enrollment in the initially planned 30-patient cohort of the Phase II part of the ongoing clinical trial evaluating cabiralizumab in patients with PVNS, an aggressive tumor confined to the synovium. The company is evaluating clinical measures, including response rate, pain and range of motion. FPRX goal is to seek regulatory guidance to initiate a pivotal trial studying cabiralizumab in PVNS to begin in 2018.
FPRX continues to advance three preclinical development candidates in IND-enabling studies:
– FPA150 (anti-B7-H4)
An antibody designed for two mechanisms of action: to block an inhibitory T cell checkpoint pathway and to enhance killing of B7-H4-expressing tumors by ADCC. Investigational New Drug (IND) application planned for the fourth quarter of 2017.
– FPA154 (GITR agonist antibody)
A tetravalent agonist antibody designed for greater GITR activation versus conventional antibodies. Conventional GITR agonist antibodies have two GITR binding sites while FPA154 has four. IND application planned for the fourth quarter of 2017.
– FPT155 (CD80-Fc)
A multi-targeting immune modulator that can stimulate T cell responses through three critical pathways: CTLA4 blockade (Yervoy target), CD28 agonism (without superagonism) and PD-L1 blockade. IND application planned in 2018.
FPRX is poised for a strong ASCO as the company’s clinical pipeline continues to advance in multiple cancer types. Importantly, the pre-clinical pipeline is poised to deliver three new INDs which is a strong validation of the company’s protein discovery platform which is based on in vivo screens of approximately 700 immune-related cell surface proteins to find new targets for novel immuno-oncology drugs.
INCY – Reported Q1:17 Highlighted By Strong Jakafi Beat, ASCO Up Next -d
INCY recently held their Q4 earnings call where they reported strong Jakafi U.S. sales of $251 million, substantially above the consensus estimate of $235 million. The company reiterated FY17 Jakafi U.S. revenue guidance of $1,020-$1,070 which is just slightly below consensus for the year, however, we believe INCY is likely to raise guidance later in the year as they get a better feel for the Jakafi sales trajectory.
INCY’s wholly owned pipeline continues to advance with four potential registrational trials starting this year – PI3K Phase II monotherapy in DLBCL, INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) Phase II for bladder/liver/8p11 MPN cancers, ruxolitinib Phase III in both steroid-refractory acute GVHD and chronic GVHD. We expect ASCO to be the next major catalyst for INCY. The meeting has significant potential for the company where the Company’s combination IDO data that has driven the Merck and recent BMY Phase III combo trial agreements will be on full display.
IONS – IONS/BIIB Blow Away Spinraza Estimates
IONS and their partner BIIB vastly exceeded the Spinraza estimates when they reported revenues of $47 million versus the Consensus forecast of $16 million. While this excellent number reflects a contribution of $10 million of U.S. inventory build, the drug’s run rate still beat the numbers. BIIB has done a very good job of hitting the ground running in the U.S. Commentary from Biogen management suggested the majority of U.S. sales resulted from new patient starts – with the transfer of clinical trial/Expanded Access Program (EAP) patients (100 patients) to commercial therapy providing a small contribution. BIIB, who is in charge of sales efforts, noted that it is too early to determine the kinetics of new patient starts on Spinraza going forward. As of April 21st, 88 treatment sites across 36 states have administered the drug and 203 sites have submitted start forms. This is encouraging given management/Cure SMA foundation previously highlighted infusion-related capacity constraints at some sites which still need training, in addition to gaining further reimbursement, as one of the two major rate-limiting steps for the launch. Some larger/leading centers have dosed as many as 10 patients – although the majority of sites have dosed only one or two.
Reimbursement continues to improve.
As of April 21, 165 plans (100 commercial and 65 Medicaid) provide Spinraza coverage. Approximately 75% of lives covered by commercial plans have a formal coverage policy – with 50% of those now providing broad access (all SMA types). Of the 35 states covered by 65 Medicaid plans, 20 states have a formal policy in place, and about 50% of lives covered by these plans have broad access to SPINRAZA. BIIB management also observed Q1:17 reimbursement from 45 Medicaid plans that do not yet have a formal policy in place. The majority of patients whom have received Spinraza are Type1 SMA. However, many Type 2/3 patients were able to secure access through an appeals process/medical necessity request. Lastly, 25% of drug was provided through the free program for patients whom could not afford it, or were denied insurance reimbursement.
Next Steps
Biogen continues to prepare for the SPINRAZA launch in Europe and ROW. In Europe, the company is prioritizing countries/regions where it expects to secure reimbursement earliest – including Germany, Scandinavia, and the U.K. Importantly, just last week the CHMP adopted a positive opinion regarding the approval of Spinraza. Approvals in Canada and Japan are also expected this year. The ex-U.S EAP program has 353 Type 1 patients enrolled across 21 countries, including 306 in Europe. Similar to the U.S. launch, management expects infusion-related capacity constraints and reimbursement to represent the two biggest launch hurdles in Europe.
AAN Data Should Help Spinraza Sales Curve.
Spinraza already has a broad FDA label and a strong launch underway, in our view, the new and incremental data recently presented at the American Association Neurology (AAN) meeting will help the drug continue its excellent start. Data was presented from the Phase III CHERISH study, a second interim look from the Phase II NURTURE, and the final results from the Phase III ENDEAR trial. CHERISH’s 15-month data showed a strong statistically and clinically significant difference in a 4.9 point Hammersmith score delta vs. sham-controlled study arm and no significant drug-related AEs and, as management noted in particular, fared well on key secondary measures – proportion of Hammersmith responders (56.8% Spinraza arm vs. 26.3% control showed a ≥3-point increase in HFSME score over baseline; p=0.0006) and baseline change in upper limb function module (4.2 LSM change in RULM score Spinraza vs. 0.5 control; p=0.0000001). The data continues to impress with very strong p values which should be a significant aid in growing awareness and sales of Spinraza going forward. Up next for IONS is the Phase III FAP data which is expected to be reported by their partner GSK this quarter. Positive data would lead to an FDA filing and IONS/GSK would also start a Phase III in FAC which has an estimated 40K patients compared to the smaller FAP market of 10K.
MDCO – Carbavance Data Presented At ECCMID – FDA Approval Due Q3
Though given no attention in the MDCO story, Carbavance is an increasingly valuable asset that is going to be approved by the FDA by the third quarter. Updated data were recently presented at the ECCMID conference (April 22-25 in Vienna). At ECCMID, MDCO had 9 presentations mostly on carbavance (meropenem-vaborbactam) which is currently under NDA review for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). A PDUFA date is likely in Q3:17.
Active against deadly drug resistant strains
Carbapenem demonstrated robust in vitro activity against clinical isolates of the most common carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), Klebsiella pneumonia carbapanemase (KPC), a group of emerging highly drug-resistant Gram-negative bacilli causing infections with significant morbidity and mortality. Specifically, exposures using PK data from the Phase I trial indicated that carbavance demonstrated bactericidal activity against 6 of the most difficult KPC-producing CRE with porin mutations containing strains with MICs of < 8 μg/mL while exposures from the TANGO Phase III study were bactericidal against the set strains up to 16 μg/mL. Carbavance showed excellent in vitro activity against KPC-producing Enterobacteriaceae from Europe, with 97.0% inhibited at < 2 mg/mL. Among the 496 KPC-producing OXA-48, MBL-negative, Enterobacteriaceae from Europe, the modal meropenem MIC dropped from >32 to <0.03 mg/mL in the presence of vaborbactam and the MIC90 dropped from >32 to 1 mg/L, validating the effectiveness when meropenem and vaborbactam are combined. Carbavance’s bactericidal activity against KPC-producing strains presents an important feature of the drug and should lead to greater adoption once approved in a market place that is currently lacking agents against these deadly strains.
Pharmaco-economics
Typical of MDCO’s medical affairs division, a cost-effective analysis presented at the meeting showed US hospitals revealed that 54.2% (4,984 out of 40,137) of patients with UTI caused by Enterobacteriaceae infections received inappropriate empiric therapy (IET) and that CRE (3.1%) was more frequent in patients given IET (13.0%) than non-IET (1.6%). Hospital costs were significantly higher in IET than non-IET and especially in CRE ($22,909 vs. $17,386 for IET vs. $12,719 non-IET). Finally, the cost of each additional day of inadequate therapy was $766. Important to mention is that 30-day readmission rates are higher in both IET and non-IET and particularly in CRE. The selection of the appropriate therapy not only substantially lowers hospital costs, but is also associated with a reduced risk of re-admission within 30 days.
Near-term catalyst is PDUFA data for Carbavance in Q3:17.
On February 21, MDCO announced the acceptance of its NDA for intravenous antibiotic Carbavance (meropenem-vaborbactam) for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). With the FDA review now underway with priority review designation, the PDUFA data is expected by the third quarter, with launch expected by end of year. A publication of TANGO-2, a Phase III trial that compares the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Carbapenem with best available therapy in patients with selected serious infections due to confirmed and suspected carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), is also expected in Q3:17, likely around the time of FDA approval. Carbavance is a significant part of the MDCO value proposition, that is often ignored due to the focus on Inclisiran. As a reminder, publicly traded AKAO, which is developing a CRE antibiotic but still has yet to file for FDA approval, has a market cap of almost $1 billion. Adding in Inclisiran’s potential, MDCO’s $3.4 billion market cap looks inexpensive to us. As the stock has recently dipped below its BUY limit, we believe it represents a very attractive entry point – especially after all the positive data, regulatory and competitive improvements since the FOURIER and ORION data were announced earlier this year.
Breaking News (5/4)
MDCO – Inclisiran FDA Path Clear After End of Phase II Meeting – Lower Risk, Value Enhanced
The Medicines Company announced that the primary endpoint of the Phase III registrational trial will be LDL-C levels. This is a major positive for MDCO – significantly reduces the risk and increases the value of Inclisiran. The Company will execute two trials – a 3,000 patient Phase III study for FDA approval (avg. LDL at enrollment of 90 mg/dL) and a ~14,000 patients CVOT study (avg. LDL level at enrollment of 125-135) to support the drug’s ability to lower CV outcomes. As a reminder, in addition to MDCO’s substantial knowledge and experience in performing large-scale CV studies, the Company learned a lot more about how to design the ideal study after the AMGN FOURIER study. This cannot be taken lightly as experts uniformly agree that AMGN would have had much stronger outcomes with Repatha in FOURIER had they designed a better study like the one MDCO just announced.
Cost Way Lower.
The Phase III LDL trial is going to begin mid-year/H2, the cost is expected to be around $60-70 million for MDCO, which ended Q1:17 with ~$435 million in cash. MDCO already has identified centers and has also begun screening patients (e.g., the PFE Phase III ASPIRE clinical program in high-risk patients is out there and likely ready to go). There has been speculation that without a strategic partner, MDCO would need to raise additional capital. On the call, management stated that no new capital would be raised in 2017. As another reminder, MDCO may be shopping the infectious disease division, one that could raise up to $1 billion with the upcoming approval of Carbavance and a fully integrated infrastructure plus approved and novel early compounds. While the second 14,000-patient CVOT study will be more expensive, cash on hand and available resources will be sufficient to go it alone. Even though we believe they won’t need to.
Strategic Interest To Increase
While MDCO has publicly stated it is in discussions with several potential partners, the increased certainty regarding Inclisiran’s clinical and regulatory path forward, in our view, will further increase the suitors’ interest as the positive FDA guidance eliminates a partner’s risk and time needed to design a large scale program. MDCO may be a small company, its management is from Big Pharma (CEO Meanwell is from Roche) and has performed many successful cardiovascular studies over the past 3 decades with Angiomax (and cangrelor). There is no doubt that having positive FDA guidance with an easier endpoint and faster route to market lowers costs and raises the value substantially. Whether a partner moves now or later does not really matter, in our view, someone eventually will.
Best Case Regulatory/Clinical Outcome
The result of the End-of-Phase II meeting for Inclisiran is a best-case scenario for MDCO. It significantly lowers the time to market, the cost of Phase III/IV program and therefore, the risk profile of the drug and the Company. The value proposition of a low-cost, 2x/year cholesterol shot certainly has blockbuster potential, think of it as a cholesterol vaccine. Once the M&A activity for biotech resumes, the overflowing cash on Big Pharma/Big Bio balance sheets is likely to find its way to MDCO, too. In the meantime, the drug’s clinical and regulatory path is clearer than ever.
PCRX – Q1 Results: EXPAREL Steady As She Goes
In Q1, EXPAREL net product sales were $68 million compared with $64 million in Q1:16 and $71 million in Q4:16. The March guidance for full year 2017 net Exparel sales of $290 million-$310 million remains intact. These results reflect the continued success of EXPAREL as an opioid sparing solution for post-surgical pain. Gross margins are forecast to stay in the 70% range this year, but rise to 85% once the U.K. manufacturing facilities are operational in 2018. Overall a steady quarter of progress with a busy event calendar ahead.
PCRX’s three pillar growth strategy includes – driving education and awareness with patients, healthcare providers and payers about the need for opioid-sparing solutions; generating level one clinical data; and third, forming strategic collaborations with partners. While still early since inception, the Company’s JNJ orthopedic partnership is moving along well, and Exparel’s Orange Book patent was extended to 2021. Another sound partnership has been formed with BoneSmart.org, the largest active online orthopedic community in the world with more than 2.8 million site visits in 2016 alone. BoneSmart serves as an important website for patients planning or considering knee and hip replacement procedures and Pacira is working with them to address the use of opioids and the alternatives to opioids for orthopedic surgery.
Label expansion in total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and nerve blocks are nearing, with both the positive Phase IV TKA trial announced in March plus two nerve block studies due this year. Both are label expansion studies that are advancing on schedule and continue to be on track to read out around mid-year. In parallel, PCRX is preparing to file a supplemental new drug application as soon as possible following positive data. Because it is a resubmission, just a six-month PDUFA review is expected with an estimated Q1:18 nerve block launch. A Phase 4 study of EXPAREL in spinal fusion surgery has data due in Q4:17. Internationally, the Company is in discussions with EXPAREL partnership opportunities for several ex-U.S. territories. Specifically for Europe, PCRX submitted a pediatric investigation plan, or PIP, to the EM. Once the PIP is finalized, the company with submit a centralized marketing authorization application, seeking approval for both infiltration and nerve block. Site selection is now underway for a C-section study.
At a high level, PCRX education initiatives are raising awareness about non-opioid alternatives. With the broad clinical programs, coupled with the DuPuy partnership, EXPAREL’s renewed growth continues. The TKA success, further trials and the added emphasis on addressing the global opiod addiction epidemic should keep Pacira in a positive growth mode.
SGMO – Receives Positive FDA Designations for Three Drug Candidates, ASGCT Up Next
SGMO has received three new positive designations from the FDA for their portfolio of drug development candidates. The first was a Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation for SB-913 in vivo genome editing treatment for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II). RPD provides incentives to develop drugs for the treatment of rare diseases primarily affecting children ages 18 years or younger. In addition, a sponsor who receives a new drug approval for a rare pediatric disease may be eligible to receive a priority review voucher for a subsequent marketing application for a different product. The voucher may be sold or transferred. SB-913 has already received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA. FDA has cleared an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for this program, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-913 in adults with MPS II is open and screening subjects for enrollment. The last PRV was sold for $150 million and have gone for as much as $350 million.
The second piece of good regulatory news is the receipt of Orphan Drug Designation for SB-525 cDNA gene therapy for Hemophilia A. Orphan Drug designations are granted to drugs and biologics intended to treat rare diseases with a patient population less than 200,000 in the U.S. The designation provides incentives to advance development and commercialization of rare disease drugs. FDA has cleared an IND for this program, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-525 in adults with Hemophilia A is expected to be opened and to begin screening subjects for enrollment later this quarter.
The third FDA decision was to grant Fast Track designation for SB-FIX in vivo genome editing treatment for Hemophilia B. Fast track is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Once a drug receives Fast Track designation, early and frequent communication with the FDA is encouraged throughout the development and review process, often leading to earlier drug approval and access by patients. The SB-FIX program has already received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA. FDA has cleared an IND for this program, and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SB-FIX in adults with Hemophilia B is open and screening subjects for enrollment.
Lastly, SGMO will have a significant presence at the 20th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) to be held in Washington, D.C. from May 10-13, 2017. Sangamo scientists or collaborators will deliver ten oral and nine poster presentations during the conference. These presentations will detail data from therapeutic and research programs for lysosomal storage disorders and other monogenic diseases, cancer immunotherapy, and central nervous system disorders, as well as advancements in genome editing technology and novel delivery modalities. All abstracts for the ASGCT meeting are available online at 2017 ASGCT Annual Meeting Abstracts. The new management team at Sangamo continues to execute and the upcoming ASCGT meeting, in our view, should attract more visibility to the encouraging turnaround story that is unfolding at the company
ZIOP – Reports Q4 Financials and CD33-CAR-T Ready to Start Phase I
ZIOP recently reported their Q1:17 financials and held a conference call. During the call, the company said that are assessing several paths for the pivotal GBM trial, including a single-arm study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex compared to historical controls. With a commercialization path now becoming clearer, ZIOP is evaluating partnership opportunities for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex to treat glioblastoma (GBM) patients that have run out of therapeutic options. The company is also currently in discussions with the anti- PD-1 companies for a partnership to develop a combo treatment in GBM. In our view, the two discussions could be dovetailing as a deal could easily be struck that included both mono and combo therapies now that the regulatory path is becoming clearer for mono therapy. ZIOP will be presenting updated results from its Phase I, multicenter, dose-escalation study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 5, 2017. The Company also expects to initiate Phase 1 studies of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in pediatric brain cancer, as well as in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in adult GBM, as planned, in the first half of 2017.
Anticipated and Achieved 2017 Milestones
- Intra-tumoral IL-12 RheoSwitch® programs:
– Updated clinical data from Phase 1 of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex for recurrent GBM to be presented at ASCO
– Initiate pivotal clinical trial for recurrent GBM
– Initiate combination study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex with iCPI (anti-PD-1) for recurrent GBM during the first half
– Initiate Phase 1 study in the treatment of brain tumors in children during the first half
- CAR+ T programs:
– Continue CD19-specific CAR+ T second-generation clinical study, enrolling patients under shortened manufacturing
– Advance CD19 third-generation mbIL15 towards a Phase 1 clinical study evaluating point-of-care
– Initiate a CD33-specific CAR+ T clinical study in adults and children for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia
– Advance CAR+ T-cell preclinical studies for at least one hematological malignancy under a shortened manufacturing process towards point-of-care
- TCR programs
– Execute CRADA with NCI utilizing Sleeping Beauty (SB) to generate T cells targeting neoantigens for treatment of patients with solid tumor malignancies
– Advance development of process for delivering personalized gene-modified T-cell products against neoantigens
- NK cell programs
– Initiate a Phase 1 study of off-the-shelf NK cells for elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia not eligible for standard intensive chemotherapy
- GvHD (graft-versus-host disease) programs
– Advance preclinical studies
ZIOP recently announced that an investigator-initiated Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for a Phase I trial infusing the company’s CD33-specific CAR+ T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is now active, with the first patient to be enrolled in the study expected to begin treatment in Q3:17. The CD33-specific CAR+ T cells incorporate a kill switch designed to eliminate the modified T cells under potential adverse safety conditions. The CD33 CAR-T is a unique target with much less competition than the crowded CD19-CAR-T space. This drug candidate is currently being made via a lentiviral transfection, however, ZIOP may change to the SB which has the potential to significantly shorten the manufacturing time from weeks to a few days.
ZIOP is poised for significant flow from their GBM program. The ASCO data has the potential to show a survival benefit and should help facilitate additional news flow for the program. Two more Phase I trials in GBM will start shortly, the Phase I monotherapy trial in pediatric GBM patients and a Phase I combination trial with an anti-PD-1 providing two additional catalysts. A partnership could also come sooner than later, in our view, as the GBM program continues to progress towards the market.
The Back Page
|Price
|(52-week)
|# of
|Mkt. Value
|Symbol
|Company
|Orig.Rec.
|Lo
|Hi
|Current
|Target
|Shares(m)
|($mil)
|Recommendation
|ACAD
|Acadia
|33.79
|18.40
|42.49
|32.35
|xx
|100.9
|3,264.4
|BUY under $xx
|ALKS
|Alkermes
|10.13
|27.14
|62.50
|60.41
|xx
|150.1
|9,067.5
|BUY under $xx
|ANTH
|Anthera
|3.04
|.40
|4.90
|2.08
|xx
|39.9
|83.0
|BUY under $xx
|BMRN
|BioMarin
|12.68
|73.45
|102.49
|97.78
|xx
|161.3
|15,771.9
|BUY under $xx
|CELG
|Celgene
|24.97
|94.39
|127.00
|124.46
|xx
|785.6
|97,775.8
|BUY under $xx
|ESPR
|Esperion
|24.42
|9.40
|35.04
|36.94
|xx
|22.5
|831.2
|BUY under $xx
|FPRX
|Five Prime
|16.29
|30.35
|60.98
|31.74
|xx
|27.5
|872.9
|BUY under $xx
|INCY
|Incyte
|5.88
|60.35
|148.44
|125.00
|xx
|186.0
|23,250.0
|BUY under $xx
|XON
|Intrexon
|34.42
|19.72
|39.85
|21.13
|xx
|116.4
|2,459.5
|BUY under $xx
|IONS
|Ionis
|7.63
|19.59
|57.00
|47.88
|xx
|118.9
|5,692.9
|BUY under $xx
|MDGL
|Madrigal
|17.00
|6.60
|18.24
|15.79
|xx
|11.3
|178.4
|BUY under $xx
|MDCO
|Medicines Company
|31.98
|29.48
|54.70
|47.91
|xx
|69.4
|3,325.0
|BUY under $xx
|NKTR
|Nektar
|4.66
|11.22
|23.25
|18.58
|xx
|133.5
|2,480.4
|BUY under $xx
|NVAX
|Novavax
|2.44
|0.82
|8.49
|0.76
|xx
|269.9
|205.1
|BUY under $xx
|PCRX
|Pacira
|15.78
|29.95
|65.64
|46.80
|xx
|36.8
|1,722.2
|BUY under $xx
|SGMO
|Sangamo
|4.77
|2.65
|7.60
|4.60
|xx
|70.1
|322.5
|BUY under $xx
|ZIOP
|Ziopharm
|8.00
|4.45
|9.72
|7.27
|xx
|130.9
|951.6
|BUY under $xx
*new recommendation
THE MODEL PORTFOLIO*
|COMPANY
|SHARES OWNED
|TOTAL COST
|TODAY’S VALUE
|Long Positions
|Acadia
|3,000
|102,417
|97,050
|Alkermes
|2,500
|32,695
|151,025
|Anthera
|2,002*
|123,540
|4,164
|Esperion
|4,270
|105,316
|157,734
|Five Prime
|3,250
|91,136
|103,155
|Incyte
|1,600
|34,817
|200,000
|Intrexon
|2,200
|76,510
|46,486
|Ionis
|3,250
|49,123
|155,610
|Madrigal
|6,150
|105,595
|97,109
|Medicines Co
|2,600
|19,380
|124,566
|Nektar
|6,500
|63,277
|120,770
|Novavax
|27,000
|60,984
|20,520
|Pacira
|1,500
|23,907
|70,200
|Sangamo
|7,190
|53,597
|33,074
|Ziopharm
|12,500
|101,000
|90,875
|
(5/04/17)
|Equities:
|$1,472,337
|Cash:
|$10,670
|PORTFOLIO
|VALUE:
|$1,483,007
*The Model Portfolio is designed to reflect specific recommendations. We began the Model Portfolio on 12/23/83 with $100,000. On 4/13/84, we became fully invested. All profits are reinvested. Stocks recommended since then may be equally attractive, but may not be in the Model Portfolio. Transactions and positions are valued at closing prices. No dividends are created, and a 1% commission is charged. We don’t use margin. Interest income is credited only on large cash balances.
THE TRADER’S PORTFOLIO**
|COMPANY
|SHARES OWNED
|TOTAL COST
|TODAY’S VALUE
|Long Positions
|Acadia
|3,000
|102,417
|97,050
|Alkermes
|2,000
|27,189
|120,820
|Anthera
|9,765
|70,985
|2,539
|Esperion
|4,075
|100,005
|150,531
|Five Prime
|4,020
|70,679
|127,595
|Incyte
|3,139
|51,176
|392,375
|Intrexon
|2,170
|75,472
|45,852
|Ionis
|3,300
|53,501
|158,004
|Madrigal
|2,910
|49,964
|45,949
|Medicines Co
|1,250
|40,375
|59,888
|Nektar
|6,000
|36,411
|111,480
|Novavax
|25,000
|58,025
|19,000
|Pacira
|1,000
|15,938
|46,800
|Sangamo
|7,190
|53,597
|33,074
|Ziopharm
|12,500
|101,000
|90,875
|
(5/04/17)
|Position Total:
|$1,501,831
|Margin:
|–$691,228
|PORTFOLIO
|VALUE:
|$810,603
**The Trader’s Portfolio joined the Model Portfolio on 1/6/05 with $500,000 and is designed to take advantage of short-term opportunities throughout the biotech sector. The Trader’s Portfolio will hold both long and short positions in stocks, trade-in options, and use margin. These strategies increase risk. Although there is no limit on the time any purchase can be held, the time frame for most investments will be weeks to months.
BENCHMARKS
|NASDAQ
|S&P 500
|MODEL
|TRADER‘S
|Last 2 Weeks
|2.7%
|1.4%
|0.7%
|2.5%
|2017 YTD
|12.9%
|6.7%
|12.5%
|26.0%
|Calendar Year 2016
|7.5%
|9.5%
|-29.6%
|-30.5%
|Calendar Year 2015
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|25.1%
|27.9%
|Calendar Year 2014
|13.4%
|11.4%
|29.2%
|45.0%
|Calendar Year 2013
|38.3%
|29.6%
|103.4%
|214.7%
|Calendar Year 2012
|13.4%
|15.9%
|25.7%
|68.7%
NEW MONEY BUYS
