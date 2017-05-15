Complimentary MTSL Issue

Biotech Sector Analysis

SENTIMENT — Wait Until That Deal Comes Round

— Biotech stocks have moved steadily upwards since earnings season began. After adjusting for negative currency, Top Tier biotech earnings were not that bad. Expectations were lowered after JNJ’s pharmaceutical miss, but the AMGN, BIIB and CELG earnings reports were stable enough to keep their stocks flat. ALXN posted a strong quarter, but GILD – which was the last of the big boys to report – missed again. However, strong earnings were not the main driver of biotech stocks and the indices higher. The impressive rollouts of VRTX’s Orkambi, BIIB/IONS’ Spinraza and REGN/SNY’s Dupixent, in particular, has given the sector solid evidence that new blockbusters are out there, and forecasts are moving higher in the early days of their respective launches. Since most sellside analysts value biotech companies by discounting peak drug sales, a “short the launch” approach to new drug approvals has been commonplace among traders/aggressive investors. Hence, the early “Dupi” momentum has improved sector sentiment, reversing the bearish launch strategy. After earnings, ASCO abstracts will be out on 5/17 and that often leads to a seasonal rally before summer begins.

As we went to press, on Thursday the House of Representatives narrowly passed a new version of the health care bill that is meant to repeal and replace Obamacare. It goes to show, you don’t ever know, but House Speaker Paul Ryan convinced Republican members to deliver on their campaign promise even before Congress received an estimate of the bill’s effects from the CBO. While the bill barely squeezed through the House, the American Health Care Act will face a much harder vote in the Senate. As we’ve mentioned several times before, despite a defeat the first time around, health care as a political and investment hotbed will not go away, and stops and starts like the recent “win” will keep the sector’s volatility very high and traders trading. Nonetheless, to us the favorable vote is a sign of political (if not moral) progress.

Stocks with positive catalysts are being well rewarded and the IBB levels are overall healthy. Both the short- and long-term charts are above their moving averages and the sector since the end of April has included its list of winners and losers. With the recent Big Pharma comments on M&A, the group may be stuck in a trading range until a real deal comes around (IBB 285-300). With traders moving to super hot tech stocks, bios have in general been out of the spot light. Look at the weekly IBB trend line – the 200-week MA has risen steadily in 2017 – with Regeneron driving that train.

The ongoing dearth of any major M&A transactions, we believe, has led event players/arbitragers out of the biotech sector for the time being. On Pfizer’s first quarter call (5/2), the Company described why M&A is on hold. The comments led to a recent sell-off in the group, in takeover-related stocks in particular and has taken some of the deal speculation out of the group for now. But if biotech investors know anything, things can change quickly. There are a number of political arenas that are still up in the air that Trump may be able to change, although there is not a lot of hope out there that such giant, complex areas can be fixed anytime soon or at all. Health care reform, tax reform, European elections are some key ones mentioned in the PFE call. But at the core of biotech investing is the belief that new drugs will work better and be safer than old drugs, new diseases will be treated and possibly cured. The biggest question that continues to hang over the biopharmaceutical sector is “who’s gonna pay?” If the above launches are any indication, select companies will continue to be successful and so should their respective stocks. One thing we know for sure is that Big Pharma/Big Biotech balance sheets are growing daily – and eventually a chunk of the cash will buy the innovators for their potential blockbusters. In the meantime, as Dead & Company begin their Spring tour (Hollywood Bowl for us :)), we need to “…wait until that deal comes round…” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKtrz_fvmoc).