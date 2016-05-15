MTSL Issue 827

Due to competition and a shrinking patient pool – because the drugs actually cure Hepatitis C – it will take some time for the Company to make up the upside down v-shape move in HCV sales. As an important backstop to this story, GILD is still printing money at an astronomical pace and now has more than ~$22 billion in cash sitting on its balance sheet.

That cash hoard, however, does little to attract the growth investors that hugged and kissed GILD from 2012-2015. For now trading at a P/E of less than 8x, GILD will be a value player’s core holding until management figures this one out. While it is not exactly fair to compare GILD with Pfizer and the loss of the Lipitor patent, GILD for now feels like PFE did. GILD has been very acquisitive and successful in some key acquisitions, and in our view, they can reverse the negative sentiment with some good use of its cash. Since the plateau and drop in HCV sales happened quicker than most expected, the Company is not in a major hurry to make another big purchase. While its cash hoard swells and its stock price languishes, however, that may force a deal sooner than later. Also, with the AGN deal behind it, PFE too may go pipeline shopping again (despite the CEO’s recent comments suggesting otherwise). At least, we hope so.

MDCO Is Moving Quicker Than GILD

Another company that lost its major cash cow last year (well GILD didn’t actually lose theirs), MTSL’s The Medicine’s Company has made a handful of moves to recoup Angiomax’s $600 million in annual sales. It’s on a much smaller scale than GILD, of course, but that too is relatively easier to make up, and the Company has now embarked on a strategic plan to focus on not one but four potential blockbusters (see MDCO below). And the recent sale of more or its non-core assets that allows the company to both fund and focus on the high-value pipeline, in our view, MDCO may recover and then some of the value lost from Angiomax’s patent expiration. In our view, the leverage and even diversification of the MDCO’s R&D pipeline – with several later-stage clinical catalysts on all four starting mid-year – will lead to another incredible resurrection by CEO Clive Meanwell et.al.

MDCO vs. GILD One Year Stock Chart

Recently, MDCO shares declined a bit after the second sale of its non-core assets, despite an excellent price paid by Italy’s Chiesi. Part of that may be due to the fast money in the sector, selling on the news and those thinking maybe the Company was going to be bought. (We believe it is too early for that.) Another reason may be a deal that insurer Cigna cut last week with the two current makers of the new PCSK-9 cholesterol drugs, and the association with MDCO’s PCSK-9-si compound. However, for several reasons we would argue that this deal is even more positive for MDCO’s next-generation version. First, as an anti-sense or synthesis inhibitor, the MDCO PCS-si compound has a unique mechanism of action compared to antibodies. It is more potent and needs much lower drug volume for efficacy, and as such has a longer duration of action and likely will have a once quarterly and probably once-every-six months dosing. Due to the significantly lower drug volume given, it is likely even safer than the Mabs, too. Finally, the COGS of an antisense compound are logs lower than that of an antibody. So, MDCO should be in the driver’s seat with regards to cost-benefit data on top of a wider therapeutic window. The upcoming outcomes trials on AMGN’s Repatha are key, but we remain confident in MDCO’s leadership position in PCSK-9 therapeutics.

Q1 Updates For The MTSL; Near-Term Focus On ZIOP And ANTH

Many of our universe companies released Q1 results and held quarterly conference calls. We summarize them in our Company Updates below. In the very near-term, ASCO abstracts (http://abstracts.asco.org) will be released on May 18th after the close. While many of our names have some exposure to the conference – the biggest cancer meeting of the year – we are focused on the brain cancer data for ZioPharm’s (ZIOP) IL-12 compound and believe it may be one of the highlights of the meeting. INCY, too, should have a solid presence. FPRX will also present data and deliver on Oral presentation for FPA144. Other immunotherapy data will be, mostly from Big Pharma.

This week’s white paper focuses on a long-discarded and forgotten about microcap, Anthera (ANTH), over the next six weeks (plus the remainder of 2016) the Company will begin a long-list of late-stage clinical catalysts, its first in years.

