Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, is one of the largest disease opportunities we have ever seen, explains John McCamant, editor of The Medical technology Stock Letter.

NASH is a silent epidemic; an estimated 6-9 million Americans have the disease and there are no current treatments approved.

There are no current treatments approved for NASH, and the disease is of particular interest to drug developers as it represents the critical turning point where the disease may progress to cirrhosis and chronic liver disease.

Madrigal (MDGL) has a significant market opportunity to treat NASH. Its MGL-3196 is well positioned as a potential treatment when the illness is at its earliest stages of development, and thereby save the most lives and money.

